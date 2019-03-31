Narrative Price Tops $0.0169 on Exchanges (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Narrative has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar. One Narrative token can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. Narrative has a total market cap of $793,953.00 and $92,673.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Narrative alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00427214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.01579197 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00237280 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006715 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003320 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s total supply is 46,928,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.