Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $147.70 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Nano has a total market cap of $147.70 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00026925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, HitBTC, Bitinka and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.03457997 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.01478279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.04102574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.01380643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00116957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.01463208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00317054 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,289 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinEx, Nanex, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, Koinex, Bitinka, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Binance, OKEx, RightBTC, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

