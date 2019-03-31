NAGA Market Cap Hits $3.89 Million (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, NAGA has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $120,879.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00001522 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $714.51 or 0.17426023 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00062397 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011592 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NGC is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,386,126 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

