Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Equities analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report sales of $610,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $7.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 million to $29.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.74 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $68.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.69% and a negative return on equity of 101.03%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBRV. Gabelli lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.56 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $2.44 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $431,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 99.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 467,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $810,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 74.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 256,332 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 62.5% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,619,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

