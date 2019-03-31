Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $745,000 in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $462,084.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.51 per share, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,757.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXO opened at $110.96 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 55.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

CXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Concho Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $154.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

