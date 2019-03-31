Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires New Holdings in WD-40 (WDFC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 138.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 3.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in WD-40 by 12.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.67.
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.
WD-40 Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
