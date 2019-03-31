MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $30.07 Million Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2,360.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,132 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Celgene were worth $30,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG opened at $94.34 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $95.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a return on equity of 114.66% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELG. ValuEngine raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Cowen began coverage on Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.41.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $2,048,347.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

