MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $21.84 Million Stake in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 489.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,109 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.15% of DXC Technology worth $21,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after buying an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,400,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,510,000 after buying an additional 1,153,292 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,213,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 85.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 955,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,391,000 after buying an additional 439,701 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $64.31 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $105.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/mufg-securities-emea-plc-has-21-84-million-stake-in-dxc-technology-co-dxc.html.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.