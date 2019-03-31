Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,635,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 95,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,158,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,233,062,000 after purchasing an additional 280,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,158,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,233,062,000 after purchasing an additional 280,698 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10,544.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,378,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,265,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $490,664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total transaction of $1,940,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 79,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total value of $11,152,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.04.

NYSE MSI opened at $140.42 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $103.18 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

