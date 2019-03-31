Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MPAA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

MPAA opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.46. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.98 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 1,674 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $36,057.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara L. Whittaker acquired 2,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $39,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,524.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth about $6,512,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 753,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 216,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,152,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,851 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,851 shares during the period.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

