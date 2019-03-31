Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,911,000 after purchasing an additional 72,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 753,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 216,700 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPAA. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $27.19.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.98 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Whittaker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $39,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $73,524.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $36,057.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

