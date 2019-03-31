Mosaic (MOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $27.49 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,480.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,688,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

