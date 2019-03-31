Mosaic Capital (M) Earns News Sentiment Score of -1.57

Headlines about Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mosaic Capital earned a news impact score of -1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

M opened at C$5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 million and a P/E ratio of 5.90. Mosaic Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.70 and a twelve month high of C$6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09.

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

