Moog (MOG.A) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.75.

NYSE MOG.A opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Moog has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Moog had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moog will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

