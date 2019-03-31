Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $930.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) to report sales of $930.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $956.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $911.60 million. Monster Beverage reported sales of $850.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $4.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.74.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,263.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,548.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,534,909.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,253 shares of company stock worth $3,842,637 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.61 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

