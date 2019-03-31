Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 137.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 567.7% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

KO opened at $46.86 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

