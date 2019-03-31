Mobivity (MFON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 1st.

MFON opened at $0.90 on Friday. Mobivity has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

