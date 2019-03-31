Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) Short Interest Up 70.9% in March

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,506,801 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the February 28th total of 881,483 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,012,592 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

MOBL opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.75. Mobileiron has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $5.71.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 76.61% and a negative net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

In other Mobileiron news, Director Leslie Stretch bought 11,950 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $59,869.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,362.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOBL. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 19.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,047,000 after acquiring an additional 437,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 18.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 365,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,700,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 84,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally.

