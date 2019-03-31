MOAC (MOAC) Achieves Market Cap of $43.51 Million

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00016987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $51.55 and $24.43. MOAC has a total market cap of $43.51 million and $24,009.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MOAC has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00082629 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000779 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000785 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MOAC Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io . The official website for MOAC is moac.io

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $13.77, $10.39, $32.15, $51.55, $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $24.68, $7.50, $18.94 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

