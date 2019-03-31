Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $59.81 Million Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 245.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908,062 shares during the period. DowDuPont makes up approximately 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.05% of DowDuPont worth $59,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DWDP. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWDP opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on DWDP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont to $64.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.11.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

