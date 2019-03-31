MML Investors Services LLC Has $704,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 709.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,920.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $34.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

