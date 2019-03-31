MML Investors Services LLC Buys 721 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $152,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,847. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $155.82 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.05. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,416.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Autodesk from $131.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Autodesk to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

