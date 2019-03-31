Mitie Group (MTO) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) rose 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151.30 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 149.80 ($1.96). Approximately 237,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.20 ($1.82).

MTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitie Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 196.63 ($2.57).

The stock has a market cap of $537.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134,150.00, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

