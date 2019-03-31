Millennium Management LLC Has $31.46 Million Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,175,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,148 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $31,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 18.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after buying an additional 487,899 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 32.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 119.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,169,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after buying an additional 637,017 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.7353 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCAU. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.23 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

