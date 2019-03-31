Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586,709 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.35% of National Retail Properties worth $27,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.27.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.46). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,459.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $662,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,374 shares of company stock worth $5,117,732. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Retail Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It also acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

