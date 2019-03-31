Micron Technology (MU) Trading Up 5.1%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.52 and last traded at $41.33. Approximately 35,685,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 33,864,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $621,159.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $834,358.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,614.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

