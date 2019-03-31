Michaels Companies (MIK) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MIK. Loop Capital raised Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a positive rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.