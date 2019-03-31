MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. MGP Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MGP Ingredients.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on MGP Ingredients to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,546 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $120,201.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $410,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,977,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $15,325,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 296,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

