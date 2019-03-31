Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 12,239 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.27.

C stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 12,239 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-sells-12239-shares-of-citigroup-inc-c.html.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.