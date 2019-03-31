Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Sealed Air by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sealed Air by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Sealed Air by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 197,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Sealed Air by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sealed Air by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sealed Air to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 104.71% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

In other news, Director Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.33 per share, for a total transaction of $42,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at $94,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-reduces-stake-in-sealed-air-corp-see.html.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.