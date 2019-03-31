Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Raises Position in Neogen Co. (NEOG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 361.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Neogen were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,697,000 after purchasing an additional 326,485 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Neogen by 1,880.2% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 194,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 184,563 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Neogen by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 597,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,044,000 after purchasing an additional 158,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Neogen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,020,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,091,000 after purchasing an additional 149,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,020,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,091,000 after purchasing an additional 149,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 23,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,383,126.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 706,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,724,945.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,815 shares of company stock worth $5,351,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.76 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $57.39 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-raises-position-in-neogen-co-neog.html.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.