Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 368.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 28,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $1,381,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $487,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $4,158,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Benchmark set a $66.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sidoti set a $73.00 price objective on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

