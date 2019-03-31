MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Valvoline Inc (VVV)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 171.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 59,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 13.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,773,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,196,000 after acquiring an additional 684,854 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 35.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 64,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,808,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,408,000 after buying an additional 150,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 42.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 72,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Valvoline Inc has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.75 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.99% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

In other news, CEO Samuel J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,023.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $55,815.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,595.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,123 shares of company stock valued at $110,934. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-reduces-position-in-valvoline-inc-vvv.html.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.