MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,961 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 22,242.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $257,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNV stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.98.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

