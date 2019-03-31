MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,720 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 516,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 117.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 467,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 252,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,323,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,400,000 after purchasing an additional 776,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 543,914 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.89. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

