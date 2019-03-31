Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Mercadolibre worth $18,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $507.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -619.18 and a beta of 2.21. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $257.52 and a 1 year high of $514.90.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.80 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

