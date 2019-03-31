Meggitt plc (MGGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 580.63 ($7.59).

MGGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of LON MGGT remained flat at $GBX 502.80 ($6.57) during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 415.50 ($5.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 583.80 ($7.63).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.35 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Meggitt’s payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

