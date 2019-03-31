Medical Properties Trust (MPW) PT Raised to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

MPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.59% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $180.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 273,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $5,121,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,160,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,876.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.