MC Mining (MCM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MC Mining (LON:MCM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
MC Mining stock opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 million and a PE ratio of -8.43. MC Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70.92 ($0.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58.
About MC Mining
Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.