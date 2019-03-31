MC Mining (MCM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MC Mining (LON:MCM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MC Mining stock opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 million and a PE ratio of -8.43. MC Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70.92 ($0.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58.

About MC Mining

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

