MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,991,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after acquiring an additional 340,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,208,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,423,000 after acquiring an additional 443,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,208,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,423,000 after acquiring an additional 443,729 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 62.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,472,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,850 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 13.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,346,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,418,000 after acquiring an additional 512,286 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $45,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,793.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 34,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $876,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

NYSE:MXL opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.97. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

