Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Cowen started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $272,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,564 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $80,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,380 shares of company stock worth $2,771,301 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXIM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,341. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 28.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 67.90%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

