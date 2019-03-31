Max Property Group Price Reaches $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a market cap of $255,383.00 and $415,539.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00027081 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000803 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 70.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00001346 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,634,831 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.