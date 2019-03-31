Mastercard Inc (MA) Stake Lowered by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,216,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,833 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.21% of Mastercard worth $418,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14,925.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,259,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,329,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,753 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 22,078.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,820,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,132,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,670,492.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,355 shares of company stock worth $19,954,604. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $235.45 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $167.94 and a 52 week high of $237.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.66.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/mastercard-inc-ma-stake-lowered-by-brown-advisory-inc.html.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.