Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 146.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $60.77 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

