Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 15,561 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 6,224.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.15. Central Garden & Pet Co has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $41.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $461.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

