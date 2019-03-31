Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stake in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Nucor by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 31,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Longbow Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $5,293,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/massmutual-trust-co-fsb-adv-lowers-stake-in-nucor-co-nue.html.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.