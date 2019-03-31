Marriott International (MAR) PT Set at $117.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAR. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Marriott International to $137.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.29.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $125.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $142.19.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Marriott International had a return on equity of 80.36% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $7,911,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,174,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $1,414,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,136 shares of company stock valued at $11,344,571. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 143,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.