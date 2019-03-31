Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.43. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

