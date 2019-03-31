Man Group PLC (EMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 184 ($2.40).

EMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 135.80 ($1.77) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124.15 ($1.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197.35 ($2.58).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sorrell sold 202,871 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £275,904.56 ($360,518.18).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.