Maiden (MHLD) & Federated National (FNHC) Critical Analysis

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Federated National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Federated National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Maiden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Federated National and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated National 3.77% 9.07% 2.16% Maiden -21.64% -97.94% -6.71%

Risk & Volatility

Federated National has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Federated National pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Maiden pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 47.1%. Federated National pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Federated National and Maiden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated National 0 1 1 1 3.00 Maiden 0 3 0 0 2.00

Federated National presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.33%. Maiden has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 505.90%. Given Maiden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maiden is more favorable than Federated National.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federated National and Maiden’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated National $396.09 million 0.52 $14.93 million $1.40 11.46 Maiden $2.16 billion 0.03 -$544.62 million N/A N/A

Federated National has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maiden.

Summary

Federated National beats Maiden on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated National

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workers' compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

